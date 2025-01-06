Dividend 25 Oct 2024 5 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024 15.75 157.5 Interim 1

Un-Audited Financial Results of Coal India Limited (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended 30th Sep 2024 and declaration of 1st Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 Further, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on date has inter alia, declared 1st Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25 @ Rs.15.75/- per share on the face value of Rs 10/- as recommended by the Audit Committee of CIL at its meeting held on date. As already intimated to stock Exchanges vide letter no CIL:XI(D):4157/4156:2024 dated 14.10.2024, the company has fixed Tuesday, 5th Nov24 as the Record Date for the purpose of declaration of 1st Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial year 2024-25. The date of payment of 1st Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 shall be by 24th Nov 2024.

Dividend 2 May 2024 16 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024 5 50 Final

Further, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on date had recommended payment of Final Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 @ 5/- per share of the face value of Rs 10/- as recommended by the Audit Committee of CIL in its meeting held on date subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The Record date for fixation of Final Dividend is 16th August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)

Dividend 12 Feb 2024 20 Feb 2024 20 Feb 2024 5.25 52.5 Interim 2