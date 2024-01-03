Eligibilty for Gold Loan

A gold loan can be used for a variety of things, including sudden financial needs like a wedding, a medical emergency, or a long-awaited family vacation. They ensure that unused gold items produce value for you, which is a terrific approach to meeting your short-term financial needs. With its short turnaround times (TATs) for disbursal and elimination of the time-consuming procedure of a traditional secured loan, gold loans have been rather popular in recent years

The average person invests his or her hard-earned money in a variety of financial products, including stocks, mutual funds, fixed deposits, and real estate. However, most of these investments are made for the long and medium term. The majority of Indian homes have gold items, which are often held in a bank locker.

Depending on a person’s eligibility for it, gold loans may be taken out against unused gold jewellery pieces for short-term or immediate liquidity. Once the loan has been fully repaid, the pledged gold ornaments are returned to the customer after being safely stored in lockers under monitoring.

Gold Loan Eligibility per gram

The proportion of gold value that will be used to determine a borrower’s eligibility for a loan against gold, this is referred to as gold loan eligibility per gram. The value of your gold will depend on the purity of the gold, the weight of the gold items, and the price of gold on that specific day. The gold loan eligibility per gram refers to the percentage of this gold value that the lender will generally lend. The worth per gram of your gold jewellery will determine whether you qualify for a loan against this gold.

Gold Loan EMI Calculation

An amortization schedule is created when the eligibility for the loan and the eligibility for the gold loan per gram have been determined. This schedule gives you the EMI you must pay, which combines the principal balance and the relevant rate of interest. In addition to the typical monthly installment plans, numerous other repayment choices could exist depending on the lender.

The most crucial thing to take into account before applying for a gold loan is your financial situation and choosing a loan that meets your needs. You should be informed of a few fees, terms, and conditions in addition to your eligibility for the credit, eligibility per gram for the gold goods, and the loan’s EMI. These fees may change depending on your state and the loan program you have applied for.

Gold Loan Eligibility Calculator

Customers can receive the maximum level of benefits from IIFL gold loan with the assurance that their gold will be protected.

You can determine your eligibility for a loan against your gold jewellery using the IIFL website’s gold loan eligibility calculator.

Any gemstones, including diamonds, will not be regarded as contributions to the overall weight of gold and the gold jewellery must be at least 22 karats. For those who meet the requirements for the loan against gold at IIFL Finance, there are numerous offers.