Indian Hotels Co Ltd News Today

805.9
(-2.06%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

IHCL Reports 28% Revenue Growth in Q2

Profit after tax (PAT) surged by 232% to ₹555 Crore, primarily driven by the consolidation of TajSATS.

11 Nov 2024|12:47 PM
IHCL Plans Aggressive Expansion

Chhatwal stated that he is "confident" of the forecast after examining the chain's previous ten quarters

11 Nov 2024|11:40 AM
IHCL Shares Hit 52-Week High

This spike came after the business reported a profit of Rs 583 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year, which represented a 226% YoY rise.

8 Nov 2024|11:34 AM

