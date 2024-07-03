iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Hotels Co Ltd Nine Monthly Results

834.9
(-2.02%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

4,863.41

4,184.48

2,184.14

960.14

3,400.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,863.41

4,184.48

2,184.14

960.14

3,400.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

136.8

113.1

72.36

287.87

96.5

Total Income

5,000.21

4,297.58

2,256.5

1,248.01

3,496.66

Total Expenditure

3,366.08

2,915.41

1,939.11

1,393.21

2,641.82

PBIDT

1,634.13

1,382.17

317.39

-145.2

854.84

Interest

168.72

179.07

348.48

296.71

256.36

PBDT

1,465.41

1,203.1

-31.09

-441.91

598.48

Depreciation

334.57

308.46

304.17

305.3

301.12

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

289.6

140.07

2.06

0.6

112.6

Deferred Tax

32.74

85.14

-35.2

-143.52

-99.2

Reported Profit After Tax

808.5

669.43

-302.12

-604.29

283.96

Minority Interest After NP

50.6

39.66

-14.63

-69.1

7.35

Net Profit after Minority Interest

841.31

674.32

-321.91

-628.81

280.1

Extra-ordinary Items

0

2.48

-0.74

149.65

39.34

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

841.31

671.84

-321.17

-778.46

240.76

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.92

4.75

-2.44

-5.29

2.36

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

142.34

142.04

132.14

118.93

118.93

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

33.6

33.03

14.53

-15.12

25.14

PBDTM(%)

30.13

28.75

-1.42

-46.02

17.6

PATM(%)

16.62

15.99

-13.83

-62.93

8.35

Indian Hotels Co: Related NEWS

IHCL Reports 28% Revenue Growth in Q2

IHCL Reports 28% Revenue Growth in Q2

11 Nov 2024|12:47 PM

Profit after tax (PAT) surged by 232% to ₹555 Crore, primarily driven by the consolidation of TajSATS.

IHCL Plans Aggressive Expansion

IHCL Plans Aggressive Expansion

11 Nov 2024|11:40 AM

Chhatwal stated that he is "confident" of the forecast after examining the chain's previous ten quarters

IHCL Shares Hit 52-Week High

IHCL Shares Hit 52-Week High

8 Nov 2024|11:34 AM

This spike came after the business reported a profit of Rs 583 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year, which represented a 226% YoY rise.

IIFL Customer Care Number
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

