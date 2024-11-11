iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indian Hotels Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

844.25
(-3.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Hotels Co Ltd

Indian Hotels Co FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

29.81

-484.98

454.13

492.2

Depreciation

-203.03

-203.81

-203.78

-169.1

Tax paid

-7.34

115.5

-36.33

-153.84

Working capital

1,164.27

-430.33

100.14

-80.08

Other operating items

Operating

983.72

-1,003.62

314.16

89.17

Capital expenditure

85.26

247.75

1,022.03

251.78

Free cash flow

1,068.99

-755.87

1,336.2

340.96

Equity raised

12,104.74

9,078.86

8,428.03

8,376.14

Investing

1,363.85

258.17

38.8

-48.76

Financing

1,283.14

3,050.99

2,634.06

1,480.21

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

15,820.72

11,632.15

12,437.09

10,148.55

Indian Hotels Co : related Articles

IHCL Reports 28% Revenue Growth in Q2

IHCL Reports 28% Revenue Growth in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|12:47 PM

Profit after tax (PAT) surged by 232% to ₹555 Crore, primarily driven by the consolidation of TajSATS.

Read More
IHCL Plans Aggressive Expansion

IHCL Plans Aggressive Expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|11:40 AM

Chhatwal stated that he is "confident" of the forecast after examining the chain's previous ten quarters

Read More
IHCL Shares Hit 52-Week High

IHCL Shares Hit 52-Week High

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Nov 2024|11:34 AM

This spike came after the business reported a profit of Rs 583 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year, which represented a 226% YoY rise.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Hotels Co Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.