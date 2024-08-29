iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Hotels Co Ltd

Indian Hotels Co Ltd Option Chain

805.9
(-2.06%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
00%₹112.90%500₹0.050%27,0000%
1,0000%₹1450%520₹0.05-50%8,0000%
--530₹0.050%20,0000%
3,0000%₹77.60%540₹0.050%30,0000%
17,0000%₹95.3543.7%550₹0.1100%1,13,000-3.41%
10,0000%₹85.3-18.37%560₹0.05-50%91,0000%
5,0000%₹75.3-17.7%570₹0.05-50%1,11,000-3.47%
27,000-3.57%₹69.05-15.27%580₹0.050%1,29,0000%
44,0000%₹49.90%590₹0.050%1,69,0000%
1,56,000-1.88%₹49.5-5.44%600₹0.050%5,26,0001.34%
1,14,0000%₹37-14.94%610₹0.050%2,50,000-0.39%
1,43,000-7.14%₹28.5-16.9%620₹0.050%3,58,000-0.83%
74,000-50.33%₹19-20.16%630₹0.05-75%2,70,000-11.47%
2,21,000-27.77%₹10-27%640₹0.05-93.33%2,92,000-31.77%
1,59,000-33.75%₹0.05-99.08%650₹2-13.04%1,55,000-40.38%
4,45,000-35.03%₹0.05-96.96%660₹8.653.59%3,09,000-42.13%
3,22,000-53.12%₹0.05-92.85%670₹20.719.65%1,93,000-18.22%
3,88,000-20.49%₹0.05-83.33%680₹32.9519.6%37,000-5.12%
1,92,000-11.52%₹0.05-66.66%690₹29.452.43%28,0000%
2,62,000-41.38%₹0.05-50%700₹45.7512.68%22,0000%
65,0000%₹0.050%710₹59.90%1,0000%
1,54,000-4.93%₹0.05-50%720₹71.419.19%9,0000%
1,0000%₹3.30%730--
1,03,0000%₹0.050%740₹84.050%6,0000%

Indian Hotels Co: Related NEWS

IHCL Reports 28% Revenue Growth in Q2

IHCL Reports 28% Revenue Growth in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|12:47 PM

Profit after tax (PAT) surged by 232% to ₹555 Crore, primarily driven by the consolidation of TajSATS.

Read More
IHCL Plans Aggressive Expansion

IHCL Plans Aggressive Expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|11:40 AM

Chhatwal stated that he is "confident" of the forecast after examining the chain's previous ten quarters

Read More
IHCL Shares Hit 52-Week High

IHCL Shares Hit 52-Week High

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Nov 2024|11:34 AM

This spike came after the business reported a profit of Rs 583 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year, which represented a 226% YoY rise.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Hotels Co Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.