iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indian Hotels Co Ltd Annually Results

822.85
(-1.44%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:30:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,768.75

5,809.91

3,056.22

1,575.16

4,463.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,768.75

5,809.91

3,056.22

1,575.16

4,463.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

182.92

142.19

170.78

324.67

195.13

Total Income

6,951.67

5,952.1

3,227

1,899.83

4,658.27

Total Expenditure

4,611.62

4,005.35

2,651.47

1,936.92

3,517.37

PBIDT

2,340.05

1,946.75

575.53

-37.09

1,140.9

Interest

220.22

236.05

427.66

402.82

341.12

PBDT

2,119.83

1,710.7

147.87

-439.91

799.78

Depreciation

454.3

416.06

406.05

409.63

404.24

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

443.63

248.27

2.51

1.01

169.15

Deferred Tax

20.31

74.94

-38.29

-156.34

-124.38

Reported Profit After Tax

1,201.59

971.43

-222.4

-694.21

350.77

Minority Interest After NP

71.17

50.24

-17.25

-75.52

9.32

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,259.07

1,002.59

-247.72

-720.11

354.42

Extra-ordinary Items

0

2.47

15.47

159.76

23.44

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,259.07

1,000.12

-263.19

-879.87

330.98

EPS (Unit Curr.)

8.86

7.06

-1.97

-6.05

2.98

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

175

100

40

40

50

Equity

142.34

142.04

142.04

118.93

118.93

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

34.57

33.5

18.83

-2.35

25.56

PBDTM(%)

31.31

29.44

4.83

-27.92

17.91

PATM(%)

17.75

16.72

-7.27

-44.07

7.85

Indian Hotels Co: Related NEWS

IHCL Reports 28% Revenue Growth in Q2

IHCL Reports 28% Revenue Growth in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|12:47 PM

Profit after tax (PAT) surged by 232% to ₹555 Crore, primarily driven by the consolidation of TajSATS.

Read More
IHCL Plans Aggressive Expansion

IHCL Plans Aggressive Expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|11:40 AM

Chhatwal stated that he is "confident" of the forecast after examining the chain's previous ten quarters

Read More
IHCL Shares Hit 52-Week High

IHCL Shares Hit 52-Week High

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Nov 2024|11:34 AM

This spike came after the business reported a profit of Rs 583 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year, which represented a 226% YoY rise.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Hotels Co Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.