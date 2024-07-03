Indian Hotels Co Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,768.75
5,809.91
3,056.22
1,575.16
4,463.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,768.75
5,809.91
3,056.22
1,575.16
4,463.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
182.92
142.19
170.78
324.67
195.13
Total Income
6,951.67
5,952.1
3,227
1,899.83
4,658.27
Total Expenditure
4,611.62
4,005.35
2,651.47
1,936.92
3,517.37
PBIDT
2,340.05
1,946.75
575.53
-37.09
1,140.9
Interest
220.22
236.05
427.66
402.82
341.12
PBDT
2,119.83
1,710.7
147.87
-439.91
799.78
Depreciation
454.3
416.06
406.05
409.63
404.24
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
443.63
248.27
2.51
1.01
169.15
Deferred Tax
20.31
74.94
-38.29
-156.34
-124.38
Reported Profit After Tax
1,201.59
971.43
-222.4
-694.21
350.77
Minority Interest After NP
71.17
50.24
-17.25
-75.52
9.32
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,259.07
1,002.59
-247.72
-720.11
354.42
Extra-ordinary Items
0
2.47
15.47
159.76
23.44
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,259.07
1,000.12
-263.19
-879.87
330.98
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.86
7.06
-1.97
-6.05
2.98
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
175
100
40
40
50
Equity
142.34
142.04
142.04
118.93
118.93
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
34.57
33.5
18.83
-2.35
25.56
PBDTM(%)
31.31
29.44
4.83
-27.92
17.91
PATM(%)
17.75
16.72
-7.27
-44.07
7.85
Profit after tax (PAT) surged by 232% to ₹555 Crore, primarily driven by the consolidation of TajSATS.Read More
Chhatwal stated that he is "confident" of the forecast after examining the chain's previous ten quartersRead More
This spike came after the business reported a profit of Rs 583 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year, which represented a 226% YoY rise.Read More
