IHCL to pick up 51% stake in ANK Hotels & Pride Hospitality

12 Aug 2025 , 11:17 AM

Indian Hotels Company Limited announced that it received approval from its board of directors and a duly constituted committee for the acquisition of controlling stakes in two hospitality firms. This includes ANK Hotels Private Limited and Pride Hospitality Private Limited. The transaction is to take place for an aggregate amount of up to ₹204 Crore.

For acquisition of about 51% equity stake in ANK Private Limited, IHCL has executed a share subscription and purchase agreement. The amount for this transaction is ₹100 Crore.

ANK Hotels runs and manages hotels under the brand name The Clarks Hotels & Resorts. The company has a portfolio of 111 midscale hotels, out of which 67 are currently in operation. The business posted a turnover of ₹14.32 Crore in FY25.

Additionally, IHCL has inked a share subscription agreement for acquisition of a 51% stake in Pride Hospitality Private Limited. This transaction is to be carried out at a price of ₹94 Crore.

With these transactions, IHCL’s geographical penetration throughout India’s midscale segment. The company expects to complete these acquisitions by November 2025. This will significantly add up to IHCL’s portfolio. 

IHCL also entered into a distribution and marketing agreement with Brij Hospitality Private Limited. The company operates 19 hotels under the Brij brand within India.

