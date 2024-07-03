iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Hotels Co Ltd Half Yearly Results

834.9
(-2.02%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

3,376.35

3,869.18

2,899.57

3,311.23

2,498.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,376.35

3,869.18

2,899.57

3,311.23

2,498.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

417.5

85.92

97

86.9

55.29

Total Income

3,793.85

3,955.1

2,996.57

3,398.13

2,553.97

Total Expenditure

2,425.48

2,477

2,134.62

2,178.53

1,826.82

PBIDT

1,368.37

1,478.1

861.95

1,219.6

727.15

Interest

102.09

104.66

115.56

113.7

122.35

PBDT

1,266.28

1,373.44

746.39

1,105.9

604.8

Depreciation

242.22

234.04

220.26

210.91

205.15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

201.97

303.13

140.5

180.7

67.57

Deferred Tax

14.67

5.19

15.12

33.37

41.57

Reported Profit After Tax

807.42

831.08

370.51

680.92

290.51

Minority Interest After NP

39.93

45.55

25.62

31.42

18.82

Net Profit after Minority Interest

802.97

869.71

389.36

710.98

291.61

Extra-ordinary Items

242.34

0

0

0.08

2.33

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

560.63

869.71

389.36

710.9

289.28

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.64

6.11

2.74

5.01

2.05

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

142.34

142.34

142.04

142.04

142.04

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

40.52

38.2

29.72

36.83

29.1

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

23.91

21.47

12.77

20.56

11.62

Indian Hotels Co: Related NEWS

IHCL Reports 28% Revenue Growth in Q2

IHCL Reports 28% Revenue Growth in Q2

11 Nov 2024|12:47 PM

Profit after tax (PAT) surged by 232% to ₹555 Crore, primarily driven by the consolidation of TajSATS.

IHCL Plans Aggressive Expansion

IHCL Plans Aggressive Expansion

11 Nov 2024|11:40 AM

Chhatwal stated that he is "confident" of the forecast after examining the chain's previous ten quarters

IHCL Shares Hit 52-Week High

IHCL Shares Hit 52-Week High

8 Nov 2024|11:34 AM

This spike came after the business reported a profit of Rs 583 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year, which represented a 226% YoY rise.

