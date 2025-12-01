IHCL Subsidiary RCL Acquires 51% Stake in Pride Hospitality and ANK Hotels

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) informed the exchanges that its wholly owned subsidiary, Roots Corporation Limited (RCL), has completed the acquisition of a 51% stake in both Pride Hospitality Private Limited and ANK Hotels Private Limited.

The two transactions were executed through separate accession agreements. RCL invested ₹81.2 crore in Pride Hospitality and ₹109.3 crore in ANK Hotels, taking majority ownership in both entities.

For Pride Hospitality, RCL subscribed to 1,14,490 equity shares at an issue price of ₹7,091 per share. In the case of ANK Hotels, RCL picked up 7,432 equity shares at ₹1,47,059 per share.

With these investments, RCL now holds 51 percent of the fully diluted equity share capital of each company. Pride and ANK will formally become subsidiaries of RCL and step-down subsidiaries of IHCL following completion of the acquisition process.

The acquisition adds significant scale to IHCL’s midscale portfolio. Pride Hospitality and ANK Hotels together manage over 140 properties under The Clarks Hotels & Resorts brand across multiple locations in India.

ANK Hotels, founded in 1996 and headquartered in Lucknow, manages 119 properties in the midscale category. Of these, 67 hotels are currently operational. The company posted a revenue of ₹14.32 crore in FY25.

Pride Hospitality, incorporated in 2005 in Jaipur, operates a network of 28 midscale hotels, with 14 in operation. The company reported revenue of ₹19 crore in FY25. IHCL noted that both companies operate in the hospitality segment with a specific focus on expanding their midscale hotel presence across key domestic markets.

