iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indian Hotels Co Ltd Shareholding Pattern

805.9
(-2.06%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Indian Hotels Co Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

38.11%

38.11%

38.11%

38.11%

38.18%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

46.24%

45.62%

45.26%

45.61%

45.44%

Non-Institutions

15.64%

16.26%

16.61%

16.26%

16.37%

Total Non-Promoter

61.88%

61.88%

61.88%

61.88%

61.81%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.11%

Non-Promoter- 46.24%

Institutions: 46.24%

Non-Institutions: 15.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Indian Hotels Co: Related NEWS

IHCL Reports 28% Revenue Growth in Q2

IHCL Reports 28% Revenue Growth in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|12:47 PM

Profit after tax (PAT) surged by 232% to ₹555 Crore, primarily driven by the consolidation of TajSATS.

Read More
IHCL Plans Aggressive Expansion

IHCL Plans Aggressive Expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|11:40 AM

Chhatwal stated that he is "confident" of the forecast after examining the chain's previous ten quarters

Read More
IHCL Shares Hit 52-Week High

IHCL Shares Hit 52-Week High

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Nov 2024|11:34 AM

This spike came after the business reported a profit of Rs 583 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year, which represented a 226% YoY rise.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Hotels Co Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.