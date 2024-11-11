iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Hotels Co Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

852.15
(0.94%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2,003.34

1,133.15

2,743.47

2,780.41

yoy growth (%)

76.79

-58.69

-1.32

7.6

Raw materials

-172.99

-107.93

-235.74

-246.76

As % of sales

8.63

9.52

8.59

8.87

Employee costs

-624.48

-538.64

-725.07

-703.85

As % of sales

31.17

47.53

26.42

25.31

Other costs

-817.6

-583.48

-1,021.6

-1,100.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.81

51.49

37.23

39.57

Operating profit

388.27

-96.9

761.05

729.44

OPM

19.38

-8.55

27.74

26.23

Depreciation

-203.03

-203.81

-203.78

-169.1

Interest expense

-304.5

-294.79

-237.55

-158.64

Other income

149.08

110.52

134.41

90.5

Profit before tax

29.81

-484.98

454.13

492.2

Taxes

-7.34

115.5

-36.33

-153.84

Tax rate

-24.61

-23.81

-7.99

-31.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

22.47

-369.48

417.8

338.36

Exceptional items

-56.93

-155.3

-16.4

-74.66

Net profit

-34.45

-524.78

401.41

263.7

yoy growth (%)

-93.43

-230.73

52.22

78.45

NPM

-1.71

-46.31

14.63

9.48

Indian Hotels Co : related Articles

IHCL Reports 28% Revenue Growth in Q2

IHCL Reports 28% Revenue Growth in Q2

11 Nov 2024|12:47 PM

Profit after tax (PAT) surged by 232% to ₹555 Crore, primarily driven by the consolidation of TajSATS.

IHCL Plans Aggressive Expansion

IHCL Plans Aggressive Expansion

11 Nov 2024|11:40 AM

Chhatwal stated that he is "confident" of the forecast after examining the chain's previous ten quarters

IHCL Shares Hit 52-Week High

IHCL Shares Hit 52-Week High

8 Nov 2024|11:34 AM

This spike came after the business reported a profit of Rs 583 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year, which represented a 226% YoY rise.

