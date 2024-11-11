iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Hotels Co Ltd AGM

810.3
(3.70%)
Jan 15, 2025

Indian Hotels Co CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM14 Jun 20249 May 2024
Intimation of 123rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Record Date for payment of Dividend on Equity Shares for the Financial Year 2023-24. The 123rd (Hundred and Twenty-Third) AGM of the Company will be held on Friday, June 14, 2024, at 3.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 44 and 47 of the SEBI Listing Regulations and in compliance with Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended and the Secretarial Standards on General Meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, please find enclosed copies of the Newspaper Advertisement of the Notice calling the 123rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Friday, June 14, 2024 at 3.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means, providing details for the AGM, Integrated Annual Report for FY 2023-24, remote e-voting and Record Date. The same is published in Financial Express (English) all India edition and Loksatta (Marathi), Mumbai edition. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024) In accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Summary of proceedings of the 123rd AGM of the Company held on Friday, June 14, 2024 via Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means. The AGM commenced at 3:00 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 5:41 p.m. (IST). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024) Please find enclosed the Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the 123rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on June 14, 2024. The Members approved the re-appointment of Mr. Nasser Munjee, Ms. Hema Ravichandar and Mr. Venkataramanan Anantharaman as Independent Directors of the Company by way of Special Resolution at the 123rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on June 14, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/06/2024)

Indian Hotels Co: Related News

IHCL Reports 28% Revenue Growth in Q2

IHCL Reports 28% Revenue Growth in Q2

11 Nov 2024

Profit after tax (PAT) surged by 232% to ₹555 Crore, primarily driven by the consolidation of TajSATS.

IHCL Plans Aggressive Expansion

IHCL Plans Aggressive Expansion

11 Nov 2024

Chhatwal stated that he is "confident" of the forecast after examining the chain's previous ten quarters

IHCL Shares Hit 52-Week High

IHCL Shares Hit 52-Week High

8 Nov 2024

This spike came after the business reported a profit of Rs 583 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year, which represented a 226% YoY rise.

