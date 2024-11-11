Intimation of 123rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Record Date for payment of Dividend on Equity Shares for the Financial Year 2023-24. The 123rd (Hundred and Twenty-Third) AGM of the Company will be held on Friday, June 14, 2024, at 3.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 44 and 47 of the SEBI Listing Regulations and in compliance with Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended and the Secretarial Standards on General Meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, please find enclosed copies of the Newspaper Advertisement of the Notice calling the 123rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Friday, June 14, 2024 at 3.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means, providing details for the AGM, Integrated Annual Report for FY 2023-24, remote e-voting and Record Date. The same is published in Financial Express (English) all India edition and Loksatta (Marathi), Mumbai edition. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024) In accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Summary of proceedings of the 123rd AGM of the Company held on Friday, June 14, 2024 via Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means. The AGM commenced at 3:00 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 5:41 p.m. (IST). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024) Please find enclosed the Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the 123rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on June 14, 2024. The Members approved the re-appointment of Mr. Nasser Munjee, Ms. Hema Ravichandar and Mr. Venkataramanan Anantharaman as Independent Directors of the Company by way of Special Resolution at the 123rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on June 14, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/06/2024)