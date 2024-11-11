Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

INDIAN HOTELS CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 7, 2024 to consider inter-alia, the Un-Audited (Reviewed) Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter / half year ended September 30, 2024. Further to our letter dated October 31, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held earlier today, in terms of the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, inter-lia, considered and took on record the Un-audited (Reviewed) Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter / half year ended September 30, 2024. The meeting commenced at 2:00 p.m. and concluded at 4:30 p.m. Further to our letter dated October 31, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held earlier today, in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, inter-alia, considered and took on record the Un-audited (Reviewed) Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter/half year ended September, 2024. The meeting commenced at 2:00 p.m. and concluded at 4:30 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

INDIAN HOTELS CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on July 19 2024 to consider inter-alia the Unaudited (Reviewed) Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Reports thereon for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further pursuant to the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Company has intimated its Designated Employees regarding the closure of trading window from June 24 2024 and the same shall reopen 48 hours after the results are made public. Further to our letter dated July 15, 2024 the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held earlier today, inter alia, considered and took on record the Un-audited (Reviewed) Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results, in terms of the Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, along with the Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The meeting commenced at 2:00 p.m. and concluded at 4:00 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2024 16 Apr 2024

INDIAN HOTELS CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended March 31 2024 Recommendation of dividend for the financial year 2023/24 if any. Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Company has intimated its Designated Persons regarding the closure of the Trading Window from March 25 2024 for the purpose of adoption of the Audited Annual Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. The Trading Window shall re-open for trading 48 (forty-eight) hours from the date the said Results are made public. Audited Results & Final Dividend (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 16/04/2024) The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held earlier today, approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, along with the Auditors Report thereon and recommended a dividend of Rs 1.75/- per Equity Share of Rs 1/- each fully paid up of the Company @ 175 % subject to the approval of the Members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/04/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024