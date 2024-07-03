Bosch Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
12,493.7
10,865.9
8,470.58
6,500.36
7,604.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12,493.7
10,865.9
8,470.58
6,500.36
7,604.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,340.1
337.4
303.61
386.85
471.17
Total Income
13,833.8
11,203.3
8,774.19
6,887.21
8,075.93
Total Expenditure
10,956.1
9,581.6
7,449.06
6,702.58
6,882.59
PBIDT
2,877.7
1,621.7
1,325.13
184.63
1,193.34
Interest
46.9
7.5
21.58
9.94
5.25
PBDT
2,830.8
1,614.2
1,303.55
174.69
1,188.09
Depreciation
310.7
265
235.07
249.36
267.48
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
551.2
309.8
163.75
85.8
236.02
Deferred Tax
43.1
14
38.25
-159.22
115.91
Reported Profit After Tax
1,925.8
1,025.4
866.48
-1.25
568.68
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,927.3
1,027.4
867.4
-1.17
568.62
Extra-ordinary Items
644.81
0
0
-658.05
-247.1
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,282.49
1,027.4
867.4
656.88
815.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
653.53
348.4
294.1
-0.4
192.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
2,050
2,000
0
0
0
Equity
29.5
29.5
29.49
29.49
29.49
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.03
14.92
15.64
2.84
15.69
PBDTM(%)
22.65
14.85
15.38
2.68
15.62
PATM(%)
15.41
9.43
10.22
-0.01
7.47
