Bosch Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
16,727.1
14,929.3
11,781.6
9,716.2
9,841.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16,727.1
14,929.3
11,781.6
9,716.2
9,841.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,566.2
473.2
390.8
504
611.58
Total Income
18,293.3
15,402.5
12,172.4
10,220.2
10,453.21
Total Expenditure
14,632.3
13,122.6
10,319.3
9,299.5
9,075.06
PBIDT
3,661
2,279.9
1,853.1
920.7
1,378.15
Interest
50.8
12.1
28.9
14
10.16
PBDT
3,610.2
2,267.8
1,824.2
906.7
1,367.99
Depreciation
429.5
385.6
324.3
341.4
383.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
597.8
433.8
193
163
332.43
Deferred Tax
92.7
24.1
89.9
-78.4
2.46
Reported Profit After Tax
2,490.2
1,424.3
1,217
480.7
649.82
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2,491.3
1,425.5
1,218.3
482
649.53
Extra-ordinary Items
660.62
0
0
-529.4
-455.76
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,830.68
1,425.5
1,218.3
1,011.4
1,105.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
844.68
483.32
413.07
163.4
220.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
3,750
4,800
2,100
1,150
1,050
Equity
29.5
29.5
29.5
29.5
29.49
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.88
15.27
15.72
9.47
14
PBDTM(%)
21.58
15.19
15.48
9.33
13.9
PATM(%)
14.88
9.54
10.32
4.94
6.6
