iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bosch Ltd Annually Results

32,881
(-0.41%)
Jan 9, 2025|01:39:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

16,727.1

14,929.3

11,781.6

9,716.2

9,841.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16,727.1

14,929.3

11,781.6

9,716.2

9,841.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,566.2

473.2

390.8

504

611.58

Total Income

18,293.3

15,402.5

12,172.4

10,220.2

10,453.21

Total Expenditure

14,632.3

13,122.6

10,319.3

9,299.5

9,075.06

PBIDT

3,661

2,279.9

1,853.1

920.7

1,378.15

Interest

50.8

12.1

28.9

14

10.16

PBDT

3,610.2

2,267.8

1,824.2

906.7

1,367.99

Depreciation

429.5

385.6

324.3

341.4

383.28

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

597.8

433.8

193

163

332.43

Deferred Tax

92.7

24.1

89.9

-78.4

2.46

Reported Profit After Tax

2,490.2

1,424.3

1,217

480.7

649.82

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2,491.3

1,425.5

1,218.3

482

649.53

Extra-ordinary Items

660.62

0

0

-529.4

-455.76

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,830.68

1,425.5

1,218.3

1,011.4

1,105.29

EPS (Unit Curr.)

844.68

483.32

413.07

163.4

220.2

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

3,750

4,800

2,100

1,150

1,050

Equity

29.5

29.5

29.5

29.5

29.49

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

21.88

15.27

15.72

9.47

14

PBDTM(%)

21.58

15.19

15.48

9.33

13.9

PATM(%)

14.88

9.54

10.32

4.94

6.6

Bosch: Related NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bosch Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.