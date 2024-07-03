Bosch Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
4,394.3
4,316.8
4,233.4
4,205.2
4,130.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,394.3
4,316.8
4,233.4
4,205.2
4,130.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
257.4
179.2
226.1
213.5
939.2
Total Income
4,651.7
4,496
4,459.5
4,418.7
5,069.3
Total Expenditure
3,833.8
3,797.1
3,676.2
3,626.8
3,638.8
PBIDT
817.9
698.9
783.3
791.9
1,430.5
Interest
2.2
2.6
3.9
3.9
12.2
PBDT
815.7
696.3
779.4
788
1,418.3
Depreciation
90
85.6
118.8
117.3
101.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
164.9
143.6
46.6
124.4
307.9
Deferred Tax
24.9
1.7
49.6
28.3
10.2
Reported Profit After Tax
535.9
465.4
564.4
518
998.9
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
536.7
466.3
564
518.2
999.8
Extra-ordinary Items
35.82
0
0
45.41
595.4
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
500.88
466.3
564
472.79
404.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
181.99
158.09
191.22
175.71
339.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
2,050
0
Equity
29.5
29.5
29.5
29.5
29.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.61
16.19
18.5
18.83
34.63
PBDTM(%)
18.56
16.13
18.41
18.73
34.34
PATM(%)
12.19
10.78
13.33
12.31
24.18
