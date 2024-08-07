Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.25
-1.27
-19.71
4.85
Op profit growth
25.52
-21.75
-31.43
3.35
EBIT growth
15.53
-19.64
-30.05
10.12
Net profit growth
152.75
-25.78
-59.36
16.57
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.36
11.94
15.07
17.64
EBIT margin
12.97
13.61
16.73
19.2
Net profit margin
10.34
4.96
6.59
13.03
RoCE
14.77
13.78
17.84
24.66
RoNW
2.97
1.26
1.76
4.18
RoA
2.94
1.25
1.75
4.18
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
412.54
162.95
220.27
541.69
Dividend per share
210
115
105
105
Cash EPS
303.11
47.67
90.25
404.76
Book value per share
3,621.05
3,327.12
3,139.89
3,091.44
Valuation ratios
P/E
35
86.4
42.71
33.53
P/CEPS
47.64
295.36
104.25
44.87
P/B
3.98
4.23
2.99
5.87
EV/EBIDTA
22.1
23.5
12.59
18.96
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-18.86
-6.46
-20.46
-31.73
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
45.25
52.6
55.26
47.39
Inventory days
46.9
45.34
47.47
39.75
Creditor days
-80.11
-83.42
-71.34
-66.59
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-52.89
-94.51
-161.43
-177.01
Net debt / equity
-0.15
-0.24
-0.23
-0.13
Net debt / op. profit
-1.12
-2.06
-1.47
-0.57
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-61.94
-59.41
-53.94
-55.27
Employee costs
-9.09
-9.58
-12.88
-11.17
Other costs
-16.58
-19.05
-18.09
-15.89
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.