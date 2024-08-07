Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
11,781.6
9,718
9,841.6
11,690.1
yoy growth (%)
21.23
-1.25
-15.81
12.02
Raw materials
-7,298.6
-5,772.6
-5,309.4
-6,301.4
As % of sales
61.94
59.4
53.94
53.9
Employee costs
-1,072
-931.6
-1,268.5
-1,356.5
As % of sales
9.09
9.58
12.88
11.6
Other costs
-1,954
-1,851.4
-1,780.4
-1,939
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.58
19.05
18.09
16.58
Operating profit
1,457
1,162.4
1,483.3
2,093.2
OPM
12.36
11.96
15.07
17.9
Depreciation
-324.3
-341.4
-383.3
-467.2
Interest expense
-28.9
-14
-10.2
-3.3
Other income
396.3
504
546.6
511.8
Profit before tax
1,500.1
1,311
1,636.4
2,134.5
Taxes
-282.9
-84.6
-334.9
-669.8
Tax rate
-18.85
-6.45
-20.46
-31.37
Minorities and other
0
0
65
0
Adj. profit
1,217.2
1,226.4
1,366.5
1,464.7
Exceptional items
0
-743.9
-716.7
-93.9
Net profit
1,217.2
482.5
649.8
1,370.8
yoy growth (%)
152.26
-25.74
-52.59
-21.26
NPM
10.33
4.96
6.6
11.72
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.