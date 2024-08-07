iifl-logo-icon 1
Bosch Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

32,951.75
(-1.55%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:49:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

11,781.6

9,718

9,841.6

11,690.1

yoy growth (%)

21.23

-1.25

-15.81

12.02

Raw materials

-7,298.6

-5,772.6

-5,309.4

-6,301.4

As % of sales

61.94

59.4

53.94

53.9

Employee costs

-1,072

-931.6

-1,268.5

-1,356.5

As % of sales

9.09

9.58

12.88

11.6

Other costs

-1,954

-1,851.4

-1,780.4

-1,939

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.58

19.05

18.09

16.58

Operating profit

1,457

1,162.4

1,483.3

2,093.2

OPM

12.36

11.96

15.07

17.9

Depreciation

-324.3

-341.4

-383.3

-467.2

Interest expense

-28.9

-14

-10.2

-3.3

Other income

396.3

504

546.6

511.8

Profit before tax

1,500.1

1,311

1,636.4

2,134.5

Taxes

-282.9

-84.6

-334.9

-669.8

Tax rate

-18.85

-6.45

-20.46

-31.37

Minorities and other

0

0

65

0

Adj. profit

1,217.2

1,226.4

1,366.5

1,464.7

Exceptional items

0

-743.9

-716.7

-93.9

Net profit

1,217.2

482.5

649.8

1,370.8

yoy growth (%)

152.26

-25.74

-52.59

-21.26

NPM

10.33

4.96

6.6

11.72

