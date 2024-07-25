Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|27,000
|₹200%
|3000%
|-
|-
|28,000
|₹82.150%
|3250%
|-
|-
|29,000
|₹0.05-99.75%
|650-3.70%
|250%
|₹4,069.35-0.02%
|30,000
|₹0.1-97.5%
|900-42.85%
|5500%
|₹3,7860%
|30,500
|₹22.60%
|00%
|250%
|₹2,960.650%
|30,750
|-
|-
|500%
|₹3,374.250%
|31,000
|₹7-3.44%
|1,050-12.5%
|-
|-
|31,250
|₹0.05-99.85%
|250%
|00%
|₹2,7500%
|31,500
|-
|-
|225-10%
|₹2,67516.19%
|32,000
|₹0.05-99.5%
|1,2500%
|00%
|₹1,282.30%
|32,250
|-
|-
|1000%
|₹2,020.976.87%
|32,500
|₹0.1-99.77%
|1750%
|1500%
|₹1,157.450%
|32,750
|-
|-
|7000%
|₹1,631.1525.47%
|33,000
|₹1.3-95.1%
|2,125-40.14%
|500%
|₹636.9-72.18%
|33,250
|-
|-
|700-61.64%
|₹956.3540.7%
|33,500
|₹1.2-97.74%
|1,200-7.69%
|1750%
|₹563.55-10.16%
|33,750
|₹4-89.1%
|4000%
|2,150-15.68%
|₹1,000.8209.17%
|34,000
|₹9-92.82%
|2,850-52.5%
|250-33.33%
|₹2203.28%
|34,250
|-
|-
|1,725-36.69%
|₹400218.72%
|34,500
|₹25-92.06%
|900-5.26%
|500-41.17%
|₹16262%
|34,750
|-
|-
|6,350-1.55%
|₹0.1-99.83%
|35,000
|₹541.85-31.78%
|2,425-24.21%
|450-50%
|₹20-58.84%
|35,250
|-
|-
|2,550-56.96%
|₹0.1-99.69%
|35,500
|₹1,222.73.61%
|1,050-4.54%
|525-22.22%
|₹7.4-67.54%
|35,750
|-
|-
|6,325-30.11%
|₹0.25-98.66%
|36,000
|₹1,512.15-22.45%
|325-23.52%
|2000%
|₹200%
|36,250
|-
|-
|350-26.31%
|₹1.95-87.81%
|36,500
|₹2,223.45-27.02%
|5754.54%
|100-20%
|₹0.05-99.43%
|36,750
|-
|-
|5,025-21.48%
|₹0.25-97.4%
|37,000
|₹2,720.557%
|50100%
|00%
|₹167.750%
|37,250
|-
|-
|175-58.82%
|₹1-87.5%
|37,500
|-
|-
|250%
|₹0.050%
|37,750
|-
|-
|1,150-62.60%
|₹0.1-98.03%
|38,000
|₹3,719.56.2%
|250%
|1000%
|₹0.05-99.96%
|38,250
|-
|-
|1,075-12.24%
|₹1.1-88.94%
|38,500
|-
|-
|575-50%
|₹0.05-98.33%
|38,750
|-
|-
|475-13.63%
|₹0.05-97.5%
|39,000
|-
|-
|75-25%
|₹0.05-99.9%
|39,250
|-
|-
|625-56.89%
|₹0.1-88.23%
|40,000
|-
|-
|750-9.09%
|₹0.05-99%
|40,250
|-
|-
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.