31,840
(-3.01%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--27,000₹200%3000%
--28,000₹82.150%3250%
--29,000₹0.05-99.75%650-3.70%
250%₹4,069.35-0.02%30,000₹0.1-97.5%900-42.85%
5500%₹3,7860%30,500₹22.60%00%
250%₹2,960.650%30,750--
500%₹3,374.250%31,000₹7-3.44%1,050-12.5%
--31,250₹0.05-99.85%250%
00%₹2,7500%31,500--
225-10%₹2,67516.19%32,000₹0.05-99.5%1,2500%
00%₹1,282.30%32,250--
1000%₹2,020.976.87%32,500₹0.1-99.77%1750%
1500%₹1,157.450%32,750--
7000%₹1,631.1525.47%33,000₹1.3-95.1%2,125-40.14%
500%₹636.9-72.18%33,250--
700-61.64%₹956.3540.7%33,500₹1.2-97.74%1,200-7.69%
1750%₹563.55-10.16%33,750₹4-89.1%4000%
2,150-15.68%₹1,000.8209.17%34,000₹9-92.82%2,850-52.5%
250-33.33%₹2203.28%34,250--
1,725-36.69%₹400218.72%34,500₹25-92.06%900-5.26%
500-41.17%₹16262%34,750--
6,350-1.55%₹0.1-99.83%35,000₹541.85-31.78%2,425-24.21%
450-50%₹20-58.84%35,250--
2,550-56.96%₹0.1-99.69%35,500₹1,222.73.61%1,050-4.54%
525-22.22%₹7.4-67.54%35,750--
6,325-30.11%₹0.25-98.66%36,000₹1,512.15-22.45%325-23.52%
2000%₹200%36,250--
350-26.31%₹1.95-87.81%36,500₹2,223.45-27.02%5754.54%
100-20%₹0.05-99.43%36,750--
5,025-21.48%₹0.25-97.4%37,000₹2,720.557%50100%
00%₹167.750%37,250--
175-58.82%₹1-87.5%37,500--
250%₹0.050%37,750--
1,150-62.60%₹0.1-98.03%38,000₹3,719.56.2%250%
1000%₹0.05-99.96%38,250--
1,075-12.24%₹1.1-88.94%38,500--
575-50%₹0.05-98.33%38,750--
475-13.63%₹0.05-97.5%39,000--
75-25%₹0.05-99.9%39,250--
625-56.89%₹0.1-88.23%40,000--
750-9.09%₹0.05-99%40,250--

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

Read More

