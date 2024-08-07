iifl-logo-icon 1
Bosch Ltd Dividend

31,112.45
(-0.77%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:04:56 AM

Bosch CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend24 May 202419 Jul 2024-1701700Final
Recommended a final dividend of 170 per equity share of 1 0 each, subject to approval of shareholders. The total dividend payout for the financial year 2023-24 (including interim dividend 205 paid in March 2024) is 375 per equity share (previous year 480/- per equity share). The said final dividend, if declared, by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting will be paid/dispatched on or after August 13, 2024.
Dividend13 Feb 202423 Feb 202423 Feb 20242052050Interim
Board approved the Interim Dividend for the F.Y 2023-24

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

