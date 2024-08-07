|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 May 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|-
|170
|1700
|Final
|Recommended a final dividend of 170 per equity share of 1 0 each, subject to approval of shareholders. The total dividend payout for the financial year 2023-24 (including interim dividend 205 paid in March 2024) is 375 per equity share (previous year 480/- per equity share). The said final dividend, if declared, by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting will be paid/dispatched on or after August 13, 2024.
|Dividend
|13 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|205
|2050
|Interim
|Board approved the Interim Dividend for the F.Y 2023-24
