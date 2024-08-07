Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 25 Sep 2024

BOSCH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING SCHEDULED ON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 12 2024 - REGULATION 29 OF SEBI LODR 2015 APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 25 Jun 2024

BOSCH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING SCHDULED ON AUGUST 6 2024 TO APPROVE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30 2024 APPROVAL OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 20 Mar 2024

BOSCH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE THE AUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31 2024 AND RECOMMENDATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND IF ANY FOR F.Y 2023-24 Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Outcome of Board Meeting. Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 13 Dec 2023