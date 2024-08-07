|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|BOSCH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING SCHEDULED ON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 12 2024 - REGULATION 29 OF SEBI LODR 2015 APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|25 Jun 2024
|BOSCH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING SCHDULED ON AUGUST 6 2024 TO APPROVE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30 2024 APPROVAL OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|20 Mar 2024
|BOSCH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE THE AUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31 2024 AND RECOMMENDATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND IF ANY FOR F.Y 2023-24 Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Outcome of Board Meeting. Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|13 Dec 2023
|BOSCH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 312023. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today, have inter alia approved Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Declaration of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Board approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and declaration of Interim Dividend for F.Y 2023-24 Board approved the Interim Dividend for the F.Y 2023-24 Board approved Interim Dividend for F.Y 2023-24. Dividend will be paid on or after March 6, 2024 Board approves Investment in AMP Energy C&I Eight Private Limited and investment in SPV of CSE Development (India) Pvt. ltd details attached in the letter (As Per BSE Announcement dated 13.02.2024)
