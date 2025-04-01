iifl-logo
Bajaj Auto steer electric two-wheeler sales in March

1 Apr 2025 , 08:58 AM

Bajaj Auto is at the forefront of electric two-wheeler sales in March. The company reported sales of 30,133 units, blocking a 25.80% share in overall market.

TVS iQube reported sales of 26,481 units securing 22.60% share of the market. It closely followed Bajaj Auto.

Ola Electric sold 22,685 units, securing a 19.40% share in the market.

On the other hand, Ather recorded sales of 14,447 units, holding about 12.3% in the market.

Hero Vida reported 6,539 units sales, accumulating to 5.6% of sales. 

In February, overall vehicle total sales witnessed a drop of 7%, as per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). The overall two-wheeler sales slipped as much as 6% on a year-on-year basis to 13,53,280 units against 14,44,674 units.

FADA stated that the main reason for this slowdown is low customer interest, financing issues, and price variations. Additionally, dealers also reported uneven stock levels and weak demand, mainly for entry-level variants.

Though two-wheeler sales remained subdued in February but electric models witnessed resilience in March. Bajaj, TVS, and Ola topped the charge.

Bajaj Auto’s electric registration witnessed a growth of 109% to 224,056 units in FY25, against 107,000 in the previous corresponding period, according to data presented by VAHAN as of March 30.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

