Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
12,136.35
|27.7
|3,80,229.04
|3,069.2
|1.03
|35,589.1
|2,777.61
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
2,917.35
|33.98
|3,70,671.07
|3,840.88
|0.68
|27,553.26
|451.64
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
779.75
|47.19
|2,85,066.31
|477
|0.81
|15,371
|83.19
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,581.4
|29.28
|2,39,591.86
|2,005.04
|0.93
|12,688.05
|978.53
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
1,789.1
|24.83
|1,47,715.91
|1,337.79
|7.3
|16,876.17
|126.57
