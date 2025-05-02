iifl-logo
Bajaj Auto Posts 6% Sales Dip in April on Weak Two-Wheeler Demand

2 May 2025 , 11:01 AM

Bajaj Auto’s total sales were 3.65 lakh units in April 2025, 6% lower year-on-year compared to the 3.88 lakh units sold in April 2024. The fall in overall volumes was also due to a steep 13% fall in domestic two-wheeler sales, which fell to 1,88,615 units from 2,16,950 units in the same month last year.

Bajaj Auto’s two-wheeler exports brought some relief with the volume of export rising 4% YoY at 1,29,322 units in April 2025. Domestic CV sales were flat at 32,000 units and demonstrated no significant year-on-year movement. On an export basis, CV exports rose 11% YoY at 15,873 units from 14,287 units in April 2024.

Total commercial vehicle sales grew 3% YoY to 47,873 units in April 2025 from 46,467 units in the same period last year. Bajaj Auto’s domestic overall sales declined by 11%, and domestic chronic stress in demand, led by the two-wheeler segment, continued.

Total combined exports by segments grew 4% YoY, showing the firm’s strong hold on overseas markets. April’s result for the group sees robust domestic market but export-led growth resistance, particularly in commercial vehicles.

On May 2, 2025, shares of Bajaj Auto is trading at ₹7939 which is a 1.13% dip than the previous close in the National Stock Exchange. Bajaj Auto stock has witnessed a total of 12% dip in the last one year, and 0.66% dip in the last one month.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

