Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Domestic sales declined 8% YoY to 3.03 lakh units, while exports increased 24% YoY to 1.75 lakh units.
Revenue from operations increased by 22% to Rs 13,127 crore from Rs 10,777 crore in the same period last year.
Domestic volumes totalled 7,76,711 units, representing a 22% YoY increase. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.
Retail sales data from the Vahan portal for the period of September 1 to 29 show that Ola Electric sold 22,821 units, while Bajaj Auto sold 17,507 units
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.
Ather Energy was an exception to the general decline, experiencing a 7% increase in sales with 10,830 units sold in August.
The approval covers both two-wheelers and three-wheelers, making Bajaj Auto the only company to get approval for all its requested products under the PLI scheme.
It further stated that there will be a one-time impact when presenting the financial results for Q2 of FY25 and calculating the profit after tax.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.