Bajaj Auto Unveils ‘GoGo’ Electric Auto Brand with 251 km Range

Bajaj Auto Ltd. launched electric auto brand Bajaj GoGo, which has the longest range in its category at 251 km per charge. The passenger duo comprising P5009 and P7012 are priced at ₹3.27 lakh and ₹3.83 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Nationwide bookings are open now.

The name ‘GoGo’ reflects both the connection of drivers and their vehicles as well as being a common global nickname for three-wheelers. Bajaj Auto will promote the GoGo brand as a trusted name for sustainable, reliable and efficient urban mobility. Passenger and cargo electric three-wheelers will be a part of the GoGo line-up, and the cargo models will be coming soon.

These vehicles are equipped with an industry-first two-speed automated transmission for maximizing range and climbing capabilities. Other features include Auto Hazard, Anti Roll Detection, LED lights and Hill Hold Assist for added safety and functionality.

Standard is a 5-year battery warranty, with a “Premium TecPac” also available for remote immobilization and reverse assist. Bajaj Auto declares revenue for Q3 FY25 (Oct-Dec 2024) ₹12,807 crore 6% YoY EBITDA ₹2,581 crore (20.2% margin) and PAT ₹2,109 crore.

The company sold 1,25,000 three-wheelers 17,000 of them electric, and lifted its share of the electric-vehicle market to 35 per cent from 13 per cent a year ago For the record, Bajaj Auto was the front-runner in the three-wheeler space in 2024 with 4,38,941 units sold, followed by Piaggio (93,731 units) and Mahindra (76,450 units).

As per Vahan data, a total of 12.21 lakh three-wheelers were sold industry-wide in 2024, of which 56% were electric variants (6,91,323 units). In the electric three-wheeler segment, the top three players were Bajaj Auto, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility and YC Electric. The company also increased its three-wheeler dealership network from 600 to 850 outlets.