Bajaj Auto Launches Riki Electric Rickshaw With Longest Range in Segment

Bajaj Auto has entered the e-rickshaw market with the launch of Bajaj Riki, marking its formal debut in one of India’s fastest-growing mobility segments. The company describes this move as an extension of its long-standing partnership with drivers built through decades of leadership in the three-wheeler segment.
The launch comes at a time when the e-rickshaw industry is expanding rapidly, with more than 45,000 new vehicles added every month after the pandemic. Rising demand for affordable last-mile mobility solutions across cities and smaller towns has fuelled this growth.
E-rickshaws play a key role in connecting commuters to metro stations, bus stops and railway hubs. However, most products in the market still face challenges such as low range, durability issues, weak braking systems, chassis instability and limited service support. These issues directly affect driver income and the passenger experience.
Bajaj Auto has positioned Riki as a reliable, long-life and low-maintenance solution, built using customer insights gathered from across India. The company says the vehicle has undergone rigorous testing and will be backed by Bajaj’s nationwide service network, which has been a missing element in the unorganised e-rickshaw market.
Riki was tested in Patna, Moradabad, Guwahati and Raipur during the pilot phase. With the national rollout now underway, the vehicle will be introduced in over 100 towns across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Assam in the first phase.
Key features of Bajaj Riki
Pricing and variants
Industry comment
Samardeep Subandh, President of the Intra-City Business Unit at Bajaj Auto, said the company aims to bring trusted three-wheeler engineering into the electric rickshaw category. He noted that Riki has been engineered to support higher driver earnings, offer a safer and more comfortable ride for passengers and deliver the reliability needed for daily high-traffic routes.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.