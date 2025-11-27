Bajaj Auto Launches Riki Electric Rickshaw With Longest Range in Segment

Bajaj Auto has entered the e-rickshaw market with the launch of Bajaj Riki, marking its formal debut in one of India’s fastest-growing mobility segments. The company describes this move as an extension of its long-standing partnership with drivers built through decades of leadership in the three-wheeler segment.

The launch comes at a time when the e-rickshaw industry is expanding rapidly, with more than 45,000 new vehicles added every month after the pandemic. Rising demand for affordable last-mile mobility solutions across cities and smaller towns has fuelled this growth.

E-rickshaws play a key role in connecting commuters to metro stations, bus stops and railway hubs. However, most products in the market still face challenges such as low range, durability issues, weak braking systems, chassis instability and limited service support. These issues directly affect driver income and the passenger experience.

Bajaj Auto has positioned Riki as a reliable, long-life and low-maintenance solution, built using customer insights gathered from across India. The company says the vehicle has undergone rigorous testing and will be backed by Bajaj’s nationwide service network, which has been a missing element in the unorganised e-rickshaw market.

Riki was tested in Patna, Moradabad, Guwahati and Raipur during the pilot phase. With the national rollout now underway, the vehicle will be introduced in over 100 towns across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Assam in the first phase.

Key features of Bajaj Riki

Longest range in the segment with up to 149 km on a single charge for the P4005 model

Monocoque chassis, designed to offer better life, rigidity and improved stability

Independent suspension to enhance comfort and reduce toppling risk on uneven roads

Hydraulic brakes for smoother and safer braking in dense city traffic

Fast charging time of approximately 4.5 hours

3-year battery warranty supported by Bajaj Auto’s service ecosystem

Pricing and variants

The first model introduced in the series is the Bajaj Riki P4005, equipped with a 5.4 kWh battery.

Price: ₹1,90,890 (ex-showroom)

A cargo version is also available as the Riki C4005, which offers:

A certified range of 164 km

A larger loading tray, enabling higher earning potential for cargo operators

Gradeability of 28 percent, ensuring better performance on slopes and flyovers

Price: ₹2,00,876 (ex-showroom)

Industry comment

Samardeep Subandh, President of the Intra-City Business Unit at Bajaj Auto, said the company aims to bring trusted three-wheeler engineering into the electric rickshaw category. He noted that Riki has been engineered to support higher driver earnings, offer a safer and more comfortable ride for passengers and deliver the reliability needed for daily high-traffic routes.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com