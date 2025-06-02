Bajaj Auto shares slip ~2% in response to May numbers

Bajaj Auto Limited’s shares are trading under pressure on Monday after the company announced its May sales numbers.
At around 1.56 PM, Bajaj Auto was trading 1.10% lower at ₹8,512 per share against the previous close of ₹8,607. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹8,621.50, and ₹8,415, respectively.
The business posted an 8% increase in sales of two-wheelers in May 2025 at 3,84,621 units as compared to 3,55,323 units in the same month year-ago.
Bajaj Auto also announced sales of more commercial vehicles in May, as compared to previous year. The two-wheeler maker reported Commercial Vehicle sales of 52,251 units, registering a 5% y-o-y growth as compared to 49,841 units in May 2024.
The Pune-based company’s primary two-wheeler segment also witnessed a growth at 3,32,370 units against 3,05,482 units in the previous corresponding period.
While the company witnessed a marginal increase in domestic sales, the export numbers increased by 22%.
Sales for the first two months of FY26 stood at 7,50,431 units as compared to 7,43,579 units in the previous corresponding period.
Bajaj Auto posted a 5.90% increase in its revenue for the quarter ended March 2025 at ₹2,049.30 Crore. EBITDA for the quarter was reported at ₹2,450.60 Crore.
