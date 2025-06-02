iifl-logo
Bajaj Auto shares slip ~2% in response to May numbers

2 Jun 2025 , 02:17 PM

Bajaj Auto Limited’s shares are trading under pressure on Monday after the company announced its May sales numbers.

At around 1.56 PM, Bajaj Auto was trading 1.10% lower at ₹8,512 per share against the previous close of ₹8,607. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹8,621.50, and ₹8,415, respectively.

The business posted an 8% increase in sales of two-wheelers in May 2025 at 3,84,621 units as compared to 3,55,323 units in the same month year-ago.

Bajaj Auto also announced sales of more commercial vehicles in May, as compared to previous year. The two-wheeler maker reported Commercial Vehicle sales of 52,251 units, registering a 5% y-o-y growth as compared to 49,841 units in May 2024.

The Pune-based company’s primary two-wheeler segment also witnessed a growth at 3,32,370 units against 3,05,482 units in the previous corresponding period.

While the company witnessed a marginal increase in domestic sales, the export numbers increased by 22%.

Sales for the first two months of FY26 stood at 7,50,431 units as compared to 7,43,579 units in the previous corresponding period.

Bajaj Auto posted a 5.90% increase in its revenue for the quarter ended March 2025 at ₹2,049.30 Crore. EBITDA for the quarter was reported at ₹2,450.60 Crore.

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

India's Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

