Bajaj Auto Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 25% to ₹2,759 Crore

31 Jan 2026 , 03:36 PM

Bajaj Auto Ltd reported a strong improvement in profitability for the third quarter of FY26, supported by higher volumes and a robust export performance.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹2,759 crore in Q3 FY26, registering a year on year growth of 25% compared with ₹2,195.65 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

On a sequential basis, net profit increased 29.6% from ₹2,122.03 crore reported in the September quarter of FY26. Revenue from operations for the quarter rose 21.2% year on year to ₹15,378.24 crore, compared with ₹12,688.96 crore in Q3 FY25.

Sequentially, revenue remained largely flat during the quarter, indicating stable realisations and consistent demand conditions. The growth in earnings was driven by a double digit increase in export volumes across both the two wheeler and commercial vehicle segments.

Bajaj Auto reported that overall sales volumes during the quarter increased 7% year on year to 1.13 million units. The continued strength in exports contributed significantly to revenue growth and supported margin expansion during the quarter.

