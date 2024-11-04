BAJAJ AUTO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the year ending 31 March 2024 and recommendation of dividend on equity shares. The meeting commenced at 12 noon and concluded at 4.25 p.m In line with the Companys Dividend Distribution Policy, the Board of Directors has approved / recommended a dividend at the rate Rs. 80 per share (800%) of face value of Rs. 10 each on equity shares for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. The said dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/ dispatched on or around 19 July 2024. In terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following statements for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024, which were approved and taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today i.e., 18 April 2024 a) Statement of Audited Standalone Financial Results b) Statement of Audited Consolidated Financial Results c) Press Release The audit reports for the year are submitted with unmodified opinion (free from any qualifications) and a declaration to that effect is enclosed Intimation of changes in Senior Management (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/04/2024)