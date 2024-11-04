|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Oct 2024
|26 Sep 2024
|BAJAJ AUTO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ending 30 September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Jul 2024
|26 Jun 2024
|BAJAJ AUTO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending 30 June 2024. The outcome of the Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 Issue of Securities to Bajaj Auto ESOP Trust. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Apr 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|BAJAJ AUTO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the year ending 31 March 2024 and recommendation of dividend on equity shares. The meeting commenced at 12 noon and concluded at 4.25 p.m In line with the Companys Dividend Distribution Policy, the Board of Directors has approved / recommended a dividend at the rate Rs. 80 per share (800%) of face value of Rs. 10 each on equity shares for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. The said dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/ dispatched on or around 19 July 2024. In terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following statements for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024, which were approved and taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today i.e., 18 April 2024 a) Statement of Audited Standalone Financial Results b) Statement of Audited Consolidated Financial Results c) Press Release The audit reports for the year are submitted with unmodified opinion (free from any qualifications) and a declaration to that effect is enclosed Intimation of changes in Senior Management (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|29 Dec 2023
|BAJAJ AUTO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ending on 31 December 2023. Further the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed from 1 January 2024 to 26 January 2024 (both days inclusive) for the designated persons as per the Companys Code of Conduct framed pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended. The designated persons of the Company have been informed of the same. The meeting commenced at 12.00 noon and concluded at 4.00 p.m. Outcome of Board meeting dated 24 January 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
