To the Members of Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Bajaj Auto Limited (the ‘Company), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the ‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Chairmans letter, Management Discussion and Analysis, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Directors Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

l Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sucient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

l Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating eectiveness of such controls.

l Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

l Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

l Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the ‘Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure 1 a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. Insofar as the modification on maintaining an audit trail in the accounting software is concerned, refer paragraph (i) (vi) below;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modification arising from the maintenance of the audit trail on the accounting software, comprising the application and database are as stated in the paragraph (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating eectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure 2 to this report;

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31 March 2024 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer note 35 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief and read with note 45(g) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities (‘Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief and read with note 45(h) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (‘Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in note 34(b) to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2024, which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used the SAP S4 Hana accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility in respect of the application and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions. We did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of accounting software. Normal/Regular users are not granted direct database or super user level access.

However, unauthorised changes to the database by a super user specifically does not carry the feature of a concurrent real time audit trail.

For S R B C & CO LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003 per Arvind Sethi Partner Membership Number: 089802 UDIN: 24089802BKEJER5266 Pune: 18 April 2024

Annexure 1 to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements of our report of even date to the members of Bajaj Auto Ltd.

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i. (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by management in accordance with a planned program of verifying them once in three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all immovable properties included in property, plant and equipment; and Investment Property (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment or intangible assets during the year ended

31 March 2024. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) Based on the information and explanations given to us, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) The Management has conducted physical verification of inventory including inventory lying with third parties at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the frequency of verification by Management is reasonable and the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed during such physical verification.

(b) Based on the information and explanations given by the Management, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits on the basis of security of current assets from banks or financial institutions during any point of time during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. (a) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity, other than to its employees as follows:

Particulars Loans to employees ( J in Crore) Aggregate amount granted during the year 5.86 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date 5.27

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a)(A) and (B) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans to its employees are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. Since, the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity, other than to its employees, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(b), 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e) and 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable in respect of any entity other than employees.

(c) The Company has granted loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year to its employees where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment/receipts are regular.

(d) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to employees during the year, there are no amounts overdue for more than ninety days. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(d) in respect of employees is not applicable.

(e) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to employees, there were no amounts which have fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same employees. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(e) in respect of employees is not applicable.

(f) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to employees, there were no amounts granted which were either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. The Company has not advanced any loans, guarantees or security to any entity covered by the provisions of section 185 and section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company in respect of section 185 and section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, pertaining to these transactions. In respect of investments made, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

vii. (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues wherever applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues wherever applicable, and which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. In Crore) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Excise Duty 327.48 Various Years from 2010-11 to 2016-17 Supreme Court Excise Duty 1.43 Various Years from 1985-86 to 2001-02 High Court The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 1.37 Various Years from 1983-84 to 2014-15 Custom Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Excise Duty 0.42 Various Years from 1991-92 to 2017-18 Commissioner Appeals Central Sales Tax Sales Tax 83.65 Various Years from 2001-02 to 2015-16 Appellate Tribunal/High Court Act, 1956 and Sales Sales Tax 0.25 Financial Year 2009-10 Appellate Authority Tax Act of various States Sales Tax 27.97 Various Years from 1999-00 to 2016-17 Appellate Authority Income Tax 502.01 Various Years from 2007-08 to 2011-12 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 158.28 Various years from 2013-14 to 2021-22 Commissioner of Income-Tax (Appeals) The Customs Customs Duty 3.85 Financial Year 1984-85 and 1985-86 High Court Act, 1962 Customs Duty 5.50 Various Years from 1977-78 to 2013-14 Assistant Commissioner of Customs Goods and Service Goods and Service Tax 12.70 FY 2017-18 Joint Commissioner of CGST Commissionerate Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 0.75 FY 2018-19 Assistant Commissioner Octroi Octroi Duty 8.44 Various Years from 1988-89 to 2004-05 and from 2012-13 to 2016-17 High Court Octroi Duty 4.23 Various Years from 1981-82 to 1988-89 District Court

Note: The amounts disclosed above are net of the payments made to the respective authorities where the dispute is pending.

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a)/(c)

The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans (including sales-tax deferral) and interest thereon to any lender during the year. Further, the Company did not have any term loans or interest due to any lender during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(a) and 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) Based on the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates. The Company did not have any joint venture during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies. The Company did not have any joint venture during the year. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public oer or further public oer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by secretarial auditor/cost auditor or by us in Form ADT–4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirements to report on clause 3(xii)(a), 3(xii)(b) and 3(xii)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly the requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a)/(b)/(c)

The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Further, the Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities and is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a), 3 (xvi)(b) and 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (d) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanation given to us, in the Group (in accordance with Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) there are 17 companies forming part of the Group of the Company which are CICs (These are unregistered CICs as per Para 8.1/9.1 of Notification No. RBI/2020-21/24 dated 13 August 2020 of the Reserve Bank of India).

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and immediately preceding financial year respectively. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 42 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. This matter has been disclosed in note 29 to the standalone financial statements.

(b) All amounts that are unspent under section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to special account in compliance of with provisions of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 29 to the standalone financial statements.

For S R B C & CO LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003 per Arvind Sethi Partner Membership Number: 089802 UDIN: 24089802BKEJER5266 Pune: 18 April 2024

Annexure 2 to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under the heading ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements of our report of even date to the members of Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Report on the internal financial controls under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the companies act, 2013 (the ‘Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Bajaj Auto Limited (the ‘Company) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material eect on the financial statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.