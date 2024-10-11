iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bandhan Bank Ltd

Bandhan Bank Ltd News Today

143.96
(-3.32%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Company

Sectoral

Bandhan Bank zooms ~12% as RBI approves new MD & CEO

Bandhan Bank zooms ~12% as RBI approves new MD & CEO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The appointment will be finalised after receiving approval from the bank's Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

11 Oct 2024|02:45 PM
Bandhan Bank Reports Strong Q2 Results

Bandhan Bank Reports Strong Q2 Results

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

While total deposits increased to ₹1,42,511 crore, the bank's loans and advances were at ₹1,30,652 crore.

7 Oct 2024|01:54 PM
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nykaa, Wipro, Shriram Finance, Ambuja Cement, etc.

23 Aug 2024|09:05 AM
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM
Bandhan Bank Deposits Surge 22% YoY in Q1 FY25

Bandhan Bank Deposits Surge 22% YoY in Q1 FY25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The bank's total deposits fell by 1.5% compared to ₹1,35,202 Crore recorded in the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

4 Jul 2024|12:33 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bandhan Bank Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.