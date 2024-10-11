iifl-logo-icon 1
Bandhan Bank Ltd Cash Flow Statement

151.61
(-3.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Bandhan Bank FINANCIALS

Bandhan Bank : related Articles

Bandhan Bank zooms ~12% as RBI approves new MD & CEO

Bandhan Bank zooms ~12% as RBI approves new MD & CEO

11 Oct 2024|02:45 PM

The appointment will be finalised after receiving approval from the bank's Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Bandhan Bank Reports Strong Q2 Results

Bandhan Bank Reports Strong Q2 Results

7 Oct 2024|01:54 PM

While total deposits increased to ₹1,42,511 crore, the bank's loans and advances were at ₹1,30,652 crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

23 Aug 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nykaa, Wipro, Shriram Finance, Ambuja Cement, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

Bandhan Bank Deposits Surge 22% YoY in Q1 FY25

Bandhan Bank Deposits Surge 22% YoY in Q1 FY25

4 Jul 2024|12:33 PM

The bank's total deposits fell by 1.5% compared to ₹1,35,202 Crore recorded in the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

