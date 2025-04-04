Bandhan Bank’s Loans Surge 10.6% YoY, Deposits Hit ₹1.51 Lakh Crore

Bandhan Bank registered a growth of 10.6% year-on-year (YoY) in total loans and advances (including PTCs) at ₹1.37 lakh crore as on March 31, 2025. Total advances on a QoQ basis rose 4.5% compared with the quarter of December 2024. Total deposits increased 11.8% YoY to ₹1.51 lakh crore, compared to 7.2% growth sequentially in the last quarter. Bulk deposits at ₹47,056 crore, rose 13.7% YoY and 6.5% QoQ.

CASA deposits stood at ₹47,436 crore, down 5.4% YoY but up 6% QoQ. CASA ratio decreased to 31.45% from 37.1% in March 2024 and 31.7% in December 2024, pointed towards a shift towards term deposits.

Its Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) at 177.54% (March 31, 2025) indicated robust liquidity levels. Net profit for Bandhan Bank for Q3 FY25 reported 41.8% YoY fall at ₹426.5 crore as against ₹732.7 crore in Q3 FY24.

The Net Interest Income (NII), which is the difference between the revenue generated from lending activities and the interest paid out to depositors, rose 12.1% on a YoY basis to ₹2,830.3 crore against ₹2,525.4 crore for Q3 FY24.

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio stood at 4.68% as on 31 December 2024, unchanged y-o-y. The net NPA ratio improved marginally to 1.28% from 1.29% a quarter ago. Gross advances rose 14% YoY to ₹1.32 lakh crore as on December 31, 2024, compared to earlier ₹1.16 lakh crore.