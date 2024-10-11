|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|17 May 2024
|13 Aug 2024
|13 Aug 2024
|1.5
|15
|Final
|Further, the Board has also recommended Dividend of Rs. 1.50 (Rupee One and Fifty Paisa Only) per equity share having face value of Rs. 10 each (i.e., 15%) from the profits of the Bank for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of Shareholders at the Banks ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Dividend on equity shares will be paid/dispatched after the same is approved by the Shareholders at the ensuing AGM. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Bank shall remain closed from Wednesday, August 14, 2024 to Tuesday, August 20, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and payment of Dividend. Accordingly, the Record Date for the purpose of Dividend has been fixed as Tuesday, August 13, 2024. The Dividend, if declared by the Members in the ensuing AGM, will be paid to the eligible Members of the Bank within 30 days of the date of its declaration. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
