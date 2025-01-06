Balu Forge Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.73
0.07
0.08
0.03
Depreciation
-1.14
0
0
0
Tax paid
-2.12
-0.02
-0.01
0
Working capital
60.85
-0.02
0.07
0.04
Other operating items
Operating
67.32
0.02
0.13
0.07
Capital expenditure
42.98
-0.06
0
0
Free cash flow
110.3
-0.03
0.13
0.07
Equity raised
69.55
-0.28
-0.6
-0.66
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
26
0.05
0.1
0.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
205.85
-0.27
-0.37
-0.49
