With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, 30th July, 2024, inter alia other matters: Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.15/- per fully paid up equity share of Rs. 10/- each to the shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Final Dividend recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company is subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 42(1)(a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the Record Date / Cut-off Date as Friday, September 20, 2024, for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the final dividend. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.09.2024)