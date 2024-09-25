iifl-logo-icon 1
Balu Forge Industries Ltd AGM

659.7
(-4.70%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:09:58 AM

Balu Forge CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Register shall remain closed from Friday, September 20, 2024 to Monday, September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 35th AGM of the Members of the Company. Read less.. AGM 30/09/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 25.09.2024) Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Corrigendum to Notice of 35th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, please find enclosed herewith proceedings of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 11:30 am (IST). (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)

