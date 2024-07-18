|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|18 Jul 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|EGM 09/08/2024 Please find enclosed herewith copy of the notice to the Members dated 16th July, 2024, for holding the 01st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting for the Financial Year 2024-25 of the members of Balu Forge Industries Limited on Friday, 9th August, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. IST through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024) Announcement of Voting results pursuant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR), 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the details of voting results and Scrutinizers Report thereon dated 09th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
