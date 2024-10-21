Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 14 Nov 2024

In pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., Thursday, November 14, 2024, have inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to be entered in between Balu Forge Industries Limited and Swan Energy Limited. 2. The formation of a SPV between the Balu Forge Industries Limited and Swan Energy Limited and consequent subscription of equity shares of the Special Purpose Vehicle company (SPV) to be incorporated for the purpose of the proposed business venture

Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday, October 21, 2024, which commenced at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 07:45 p.m., inter alia other matters: 1. Considered and approved the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024; and 2. Taken on record the Limited Review Report of the Auditors on Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Copies of Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon are attached herewith Pursuant tor Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Submission of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting dated 06.09.2024

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

Balu Forge Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 30th July 2024 to consider inter alia other matters 1. To consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the first quarter ended June 30 2024; 2. To recommend final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, 30th July, 2024, inter alia other matters: 1. Considered and approved the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024; 2. Taken on record the Limited Review Report of the Auditors on Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024; and; 3. Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.15/- per fully paid up equity share of Rs. 10/- each to the shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Final Dividend recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company is subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

Balu Forge Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The proposal for fund raising by way of preferential issue / private placement of securities for cash including determination of Issue Price subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company.; & 2. To transact other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the Board with the permission of Chairperson. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today, i.e., Tuesday 16th July 2024, have inter-alia considered and approved the Preferential Issue of Equity Shares and Convertible Warrants subject to approval of Shareholders. For detailed outcome of the Board Meeting please refer the attached file. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.07.2024) Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Monday, 05th August, 2024 read along with Outcome of Board Meeting held on 16th July, 2024, and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 4 May 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 14th May, 2014, to consider and approve, inter alia other matters, the following: i. The Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024; ii. The Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024; iii. To take on record the report of the Auditors on Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statements. Please find enclosed copy of the following: 1. The Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024; 2. The Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024; and 3. To take on record the report of the Auditors on standalone and consolidated Financial Statements. The declaration that the Report of the Statutory Auditors is with unmodified opinion with respect to Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 is attached herewith. 4. Appointment of Mr. Sadik Patel as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Company with effect from 14th May, 2024 as recommended by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024