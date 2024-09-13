Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Register shall remain closed from Friday September 20 2024 to Monday September 30 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 35th AGM of the Members of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given of the Revised Book Closure dates for the purpose of the 35th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/09/2024)