|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|6 Sep 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Register shall remain closed from Friday September 20 2024 to Monday September 30 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 35th AGM of the Members of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given of the Revised Book Closure dates for the purpose of the 35th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.