06 January, 2025 | 06:38 AM
Company
LTP
Change(%)
52 W/H
52 W/L
|Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
ONGC
258.89
5.2%
|345
|204.5
|Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
790.4
3.31%
|1,179
|717.7
|Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
1.85%
|3,886.95
|3,055.65
|SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
SBILIFE
1,447.7
1.78%
|1,936
|1,307.7
|Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
1.52%
|3,035
|2,172.05
|Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
1.47%
|2,778
|2,145.4
|Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
939.45
1.05%
|1,253.42
|882.9
|Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
0.96%
|6,469.9
|4,641
|Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
11,934.25
0.78%
|13,680
|9,737.65
|Reliance Industries Ltd
RELIANCE
1,251.15
0.75%
|1,608.8
|1,201.5
|IndusInd Bank Ltd
INDUSINDBK
997.9
0.66%
|1,694.5
|926.45
|NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
0.54%
|448.45
|296.55
|HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
HDFCLIFE
623
0.45%
|761.2
|511.4
|Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.05
0.28%
|366.25
|226.05
|JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
0.27%
|1,063
|761.75
|Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
0.24%
|7,830
|6,187.8
|Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.65
0.17%
|543.55
|368
|Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
0.13%
|184.6
|128.2
|Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
0.08%
|1,942
|1,543.85
|Eicher Motors Ltd
EICHERMOT
5,310.75
0.04%
|5,330
|3,562.45
Note: 52 Week High as per Nifty 50
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.