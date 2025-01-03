iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

52 Week High/Low - NSE

52 WEEK HIGH/LOW

06 January, 2025 | 06:38 AM

52 WEEK HIGH

52 WEEK LOW

Company
LTP
Change(%)
52 W/H
52 W/L
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

ONGC

258.89

5.2%

345204.5
Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

790.4

3.31%

1,179717.7
Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

1.85%

3,886.953,055.65
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

SBILIFE

1,447.7

1.78%

1,9361,307.7
Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

1.52%

3,0352,172.05
Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

1.47%

2,7782,145.4
Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

939.45

1.05%

1,253.42882.9
Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

0.96%

6,469.94,641
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

11,934.25

0.78%

13,6809,737.65
Reliance Industries Ltd

RELIANCE

1,251.15

0.75%

1,608.81,201.5
IndusInd Bank Ltd

INDUSINDBK

997.9

0.66%

1,694.5926.45
NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

0.54%

448.45296.55
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

HDFCLIFE

623

0.45%

761.2511.4
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

0.28%

366.25226.05
JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

0.27%

1,063761.75
Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

0.24%

7,8306,187.8
Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.65

0.17%

543.55368
Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

0.13%

184.6128.2
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

0.08%

1,9421,543.85
Eicher Motors Ltd

EICHERMOT

5,310.75

0.04%

5,3303,562.45

Note: 52 Week High as per Nifty 50

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

download-app-img

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.