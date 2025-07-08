iifl-logo
Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust Corporate Action

20 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.4399

Record Date: 25 Jun, 2025

arrow

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jul, 2024

arrow

17 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Mar 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

Share Price

Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

19,527

19,527

19,526.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-44

-268

-269.49

Net Worth

19,483

19,259

19,257.01

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

16,729

15,631

11,743.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

16,729

15,631

11,743.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

466

0

0

Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust

149.45

8.0245,543.391,06114.51,405.3162.11

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust

INDIGRID

155

10.1812,935.65242.452.64689.31141.7

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

PGINVIT

90.56

4.378,240.951,291.8113.25219.0394.01

Indus Infra Trust

INDUSINVIT

112.65

9.244,989.7120.984.05378.12113.84

IRB InvIT Fund

IRBINVIT

61.48

10.443,568.91115.472.66204.69103.75

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

DIPTI NEELAKANTAN

Independent Director

Rajendra Hingwala

Independent Director

Shailesh S Vaidya

Independent Director

Riddhi Bhimani

Non Executive Director

Adi Patel

Independent Director

Sridhar Vaidyanadhan

Registered Office

9th Floor Maker Chambers IV,

222 Nariman Point,

Maharashtra - 400021

Tel: 91-22-4009 4400

Website: http://www.digitalfibreinfrastructure.com

Email: digital.fibre@zmail.ril.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

No Record Found

Company FAQs

What is the Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust share price today?

The Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust?

The PE and PB ratios of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust?

Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust?

The shareholding pattern of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

