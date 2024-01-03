Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
19,527
19,527
19,526.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-44
-268
-269.49
Net Worth
19,483
19,259
19,257.01
Minority Interest
Debt
33,131
33,131
33,131
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
52,614
52,390
52,388.01
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
263
263
262.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
52,351
52,127
52,121.66
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
52,660
52,662
52,662.71
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.32
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-309
-535
-540.73
Cash
0
0
3.7
Total Assets
52,614
52,390
52,388.01
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.