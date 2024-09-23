|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|20 Jun 2025
|25 Jun 2025
|25 Jun 2025
|2.4399
|2.4399
|Final
|To declared a distribution of ? 2.4399 /- per unit, as return on capital to the Unitholders.
|Dividend
|19 Mar 2025
|24 Mar 2025
|24 Mar 2025
|2.3884
|2.3884
|Final
|Outcome of the InvIT Committee Meeting In continuation to our letter dated March 18, 2025, we wish to inform you that, the InvIT Committee of Infinite India Investment Management Limited, the investment manager of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust (Trust) at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, March 19, 2025 has declared a distribution of ? 2.3884 /- per unit, as return on capital to the Unitholders. The record date for distribution is fixed on Monday, March 24, 2025. The aforementioned distribution shall be paid to the Unitholders within 5 working days from the record date in compliance with the SEBI (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014. We request you to take the above on your record.
|Dividend
|19 Dec 2024
|24 Dec 2024
|24 Dec 2024
|2.4287
|2.4287
|Final
|In continuation to our letter dated December 18, 2024, we wish to inform you that, the InvIT Committee of Infinite India Investment Management Limited, the investment manager of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust (Trust) at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, December 19, 2024 has declared a distribution of ? 2.4287/- per unit, as return on capital to the Unitholders.
|Dividend
|20 Sep 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|3.0245
|3.0245
|Final
|Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the 3 FY 2024-25 is 25/09/2024 Declared a distribution of RS. 2.4343/- per unit, as return on capital to the Unitholders. Has also declared ? 0.5902/- per unit as repayment of Unit Capital to the Unitholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024)
