Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust Dividend

CORPORATE ACTIONS

10/07/2024
10/07/2025
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend20 Jun 202525 Jun 202525 Jun 20252.43992.4399Final
To declared a distribution of ? 2.4399 /- per unit, as return on capital to the Unitholders.
Dividend19 Mar 202524 Mar 202524 Mar 20252.38842.3884Final
Outcome of the InvIT Committee Meeting In continuation to our letter dated March 18, 2025, we wish to inform you that, the InvIT Committee of Infinite India Investment Management Limited, the investment manager of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust (Trust) at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, March 19, 2025 has declared a distribution of ? 2.3884 /- per unit, as return on capital to the Unitholders. The record date for distribution is fixed on Monday, March 24, 2025. The aforementioned distribution shall be paid to the Unitholders within 5 working days from the record date in compliance with the SEBI (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014. We request you to take the above on your record.
Dividend19 Dec 202424 Dec 202424 Dec 20242.42872.4287Final
In continuation to our letter dated December 18, 2024, we wish to inform you that, the InvIT Committee of Infinite India Investment Management Limited, the investment manager of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust (Trust) at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, December 19, 2024 has declared a distribution of ? 2.4287/- per unit, as return on capital to the Unitholders.
Dividend20 Sep 202425 Sep 202425 Sep 20243.02453.0245Final
Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the 3 FY 2024-25 is 25/09/2024 Declared a distribution of RS. 2.4343/- per unit, as return on capital to the Unitholders. Has also declared ? 0.5902/- per unit as repayment of Unit Capital to the Unitholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024)

