Dividend 20 Jun 2025 25 Jun 2025 25 Jun 2025 2.4399 2.4399 Final

To declared a distribution of ? 2.4399 /- per unit, as return on capital to the Unitholders.

Dividend 19 Mar 2025 24 Mar 2025 24 Mar 2025 2.3884 2.3884 Final

Outcome of the InvIT Committee Meeting In continuation to our letter dated March 18, 2025, we wish to inform you that, the InvIT Committee of Infinite India Investment Management Limited, the investment manager of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust (Trust) at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, March 19, 2025 has declared a distribution of ? 2.3884 /- per unit, as return on capital to the Unitholders. The record date for distribution is fixed on Monday, March 24, 2025. The aforementioned distribution shall be paid to the Unitholders within 5 working days from the record date in compliance with the SEBI (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014. We request you to take the above on your record.

Dividend 19 Dec 2024 24 Dec 2024 24 Dec 2024 2.4287 2.4287 Final

In continuation to our letter dated December 18, 2024, we wish to inform you that, the InvIT Committee of Infinite India Investment Management Limited, the investment manager of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust (Trust) at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, December 19, 2024 has declared a distribution of ? 2.4287/- per unit, as return on capital to the Unitholders.

Dividend 20 Sep 2024 25 Sep 2024 25 Sep 2024 3.0245 3.0245 Final