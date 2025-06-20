iifl-logo
Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust Board Meeting

0
(0%)

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 Jun 202517 Jun 2025
The investment manager of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust (Trust) is convened on Friday, June 20, 2025 to, inter alia, consider and declare the distribution to the unitholders of the Trust for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/06/2025)
Board Meeting21 Mar 202522 Mar 2025
Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
Board Meeting19 Mar 202518 Mar 2025
Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Outcome of the InvIT Committee Meeting In continuation to our letter dated March 18, 2025, we wish to inform you that, the InvIT Committee of Infinite India Investment Management Limited, the investment manager of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust (Trust) at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, March 19, 2025 has declared a distribution of ? 2.3884 /- per unit, as return on capital to the Unitholders. The record date for distribution is fixed on Monday, March 24, 2025. The aforementioned distribution shall be paid to the Unitholders within 5 working days from the record date in compliance with the SEBI (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014. We request you to take the above on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.03.2025)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202521 Jan 2025
Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2025)
Board Meeting19 Dec 202418 Dec 2024
Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
Board Meeting25 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Security Code: 543859 Symbol: DIGIFIBRE Intimation of Board meeting to consider and approve the unaudited financial information of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust (the Trust) for the half year ended September 30, 2024 Pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 read with circulars and guidelines issued thereunder from time to time, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Infinite India Investment Management Limited,investment manager of the Trust, is convened on Friday, October 25, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial information of the Trust for the half year ended September 30, 2024 Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
Board Meeting20 Sep 202418 Sep 2024
Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the 3 FY 2024-25 is 25/09/2024
Board Meeting29 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue

