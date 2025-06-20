Board Meeting 20 Jun 2025 17 Jun 2025

The investment manager of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust (Trust) is convened on Friday, June 20, 2025 to, inter alia, consider and declare the distribution to the unitholders of the Trust for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/06/2025)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2025 22 Mar 2025

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2025 18 Mar 2025

Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Outcome of the InvIT Committee Meeting In continuation to our letter dated March 18, 2025, we wish to inform you that, the InvIT Committee of Infinite India Investment Management Limited, the investment manager of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust (Trust) at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, March 19, 2025 has declared a distribution of ? 2.3884 /- per unit, as return on capital to the Unitholders. The record date for distribution is fixed on Monday, March 24, 2025. The aforementioned distribution shall be paid to the Unitholders within 5 working days from the record date in compliance with the SEBI (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014. We request you to take the above on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.03.2025)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2025 21 Jan 2025

(As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2025)

Board Meeting 19 Dec 2024 18 Dec 2024

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Security Code: 543859 Symbol: DIGIFIBRE Intimation of Board meeting to consider and approve the unaudited financial information of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust (the Trust) for the half year ended September 30, 2024 Pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 read with circulars and guidelines issued thereunder from time to time, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Infinite India Investment Management Limited,investment manager of the Trust, is convened on Friday, October 25, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial information of the Trust for the half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Sep 2024 18 Sep 2024

Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the 3 FY 2024-25 is 25/09/2024

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024