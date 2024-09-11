Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Investment Trusts
Open₹110
Prev. Close₹110
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,100
Day's High₹110
Day's Low₹110
52 Week's High₹110
52 Week's Low₹110
Book Value₹99.54
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,352.8
P/E25.82
EPS4.26
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
3,048
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
-13.82
Net Worth
3,034.18
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
India Grid Trust
INDIGRID
143.31
|8.79
|11,960.05
|338.43
|2.27
|706.09
|140.71
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
87.22
|9.62
|7,937.01
|179.83
|3.44
|222.82
|85.27
Bharat Highways InvIT
BHINVIT
114
|16.12
|5,049.5
|38.37
|0
|587.66
|113.3
IRB InvIT Fund
IRBINVIT
58.03
|11.75
|3,368.64
|-4.28
|0.43
|154.89
|103.91
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust
Summary
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust was set up on August 17, 2021, as an irrevocable trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. The Trust got registered as an Infrastructure Investment Trust under the InvIT Regulations on February 27, 2023. Infinite India Investment Management Limited was appointed as the Investment Manager, and Jio Infrastructure Management Services Limited was appointed as the Project Manager to the Trust. The Trust entered into the SPA with the Sponsor, in terms of which the Trust upon completion of the Issue and prior to the Allotment of Units acquired from the Sponsor, 100% of the equity shareholding of the Warehouse SPV. The Trust through the Warehouse SPV own logistics infrastructure assets, including plant and equipment, apparatus, fixtures and fittings and other movable assets and all utilities, and added infrastructure provisions as sought by local bodies/authorities, including the infrastructure required for construction and commissioning of the Warehouses. Secondly, the Warehouse SPV in turn entered into the Asset Purchase and Sale Agreement with the Sponsor to acquire the Logistics Infrastructure from the Sponsor, for an aggregate consideration costing Rs. 4,261.35 crore. The Logistics Infrastructure got transferred to the Warehouse SPV prior to Allotment of the Units in the Issue and post the acquisition of 100% of the equity shareholding of the Warehouse SPV by the Trust. The Warehouse SPV again entered into the WUA to provide warehousi
The Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹110 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust is ₹3352.80 Cr. as of 16 Oct ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust is 25.82 and 1.11 as of 16 Oct ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust is ₹110 and ₹110 as of 16 Oct ‘24
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 7.84%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
