Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust Share Price

110
(0.00%)
Oct 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Investment Trusts

Open

110

Prev. Close

110

Turnover(Lac.)

1,100

Day's High

110

Day's Low

110

52 Week's High

110

52 Week's Low

110

Book Value

99.54

Face Value

100

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,352.8

P/E

25.82

EPS

4.26

Divi. Yield

0

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust Corporate Action

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jul, 2024

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.9431

Record Date: 26 Oct, 2024

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:36 AM
Dec-2023Oct-2023Aug-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 86.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 86.87%

Non-Promoter- 1.64%

Institutions: 1.64%

Non-Institutions: 11.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024

Equity Capital

3,048

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

-13.82

Net Worth

3,034.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

India Grid Trust

INDIGRID

143.31

8.7911,960.05338.432.27706.09140.71

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

PGINVIT

87.22

9.627,937.01179.833.44222.8285.27

Bharat Highways InvIT

BHINVIT

114

16.125,049.538.370587.66113.3

IRB InvIT Fund

IRBINVIT

58.03

11.753,368.64-4.280.43154.89103.91

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust

Summary

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust was set up on August 17, 2021, as an irrevocable trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. The Trust got registered as an Infrastructure Investment Trust under the InvIT Regulations on February 27, 2023. Infinite India Investment Management Limited was appointed as the Investment Manager, and Jio Infrastructure Management Services Limited was appointed as the Project Manager to the Trust. The Trust entered into the SPA with the Sponsor, in terms of which the Trust upon completion of the Issue and prior to the Allotment of Units acquired from the Sponsor, 100% of the equity shareholding of the Warehouse SPV. The Trust through the Warehouse SPV own logistics infrastructure assets, including plant and equipment, apparatus, fixtures and fittings and other movable assets and all utilities, and added infrastructure provisions as sought by local bodies/authorities, including the infrastructure required for construction and commissioning of the Warehouses. Secondly, the Warehouse SPV in turn entered into the Asset Purchase and Sale Agreement with the Sponsor to acquire the Logistics Infrastructure from the Sponsor, for an aggregate consideration costing Rs. 4,261.35 crore. The Logistics Infrastructure got transferred to the Warehouse SPV prior to Allotment of the Units in the Issue and post the acquisition of 100% of the equity shareholding of the Warehouse SPV by the Trust. The Warehouse SPV again entered into the WUA to provide warehousi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust share price today?

The Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹110 today.

What is the Market Cap of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust is ₹3352.80 Cr. as of 16 Oct ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust?

The PE and PB ratios of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust is 25.82 and 1.11 as of 16 Oct ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust is ₹110 and ₹110 as of 16 Oct ‘24

What is the CAGR of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust?

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 7.84%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust?

The shareholding pattern of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust is as follows:
Promoters - 86.88 %
Institutions - 1.64 %
Public - 11.48 %

