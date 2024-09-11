Summary

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust was set up on August 17, 2021, as an irrevocable trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. The Trust got registered as an Infrastructure Investment Trust under the InvIT Regulations on February 27, 2023. Infinite India Investment Management Limited was appointed as the Investment Manager, and Jio Infrastructure Management Services Limited was appointed as the Project Manager to the Trust. The Trust entered into the SPA with the Sponsor, in terms of which the Trust upon completion of the Issue and prior to the Allotment of Units acquired from the Sponsor, 100% of the equity shareholding of the Warehouse SPV. The Trust through the Warehouse SPV own logistics infrastructure assets, including plant and equipment, apparatus, fixtures and fittings and other movable assets and all utilities, and added infrastructure provisions as sought by local bodies/authorities, including the infrastructure required for construction and commissioning of the Warehouses. Secondly, the Warehouse SPV in turn entered into the Asset Purchase and Sale Agreement with the Sponsor to acquire the Logistics Infrastructure from the Sponsor, for an aggregate consideration costing Rs. 4,261.35 crore. The Logistics Infrastructure got transferred to the Warehouse SPV prior to Allotment of the Units in the Issue and post the acquisition of 100% of the equity shareholding of the Warehouse SPV by the Trust. The Warehouse SPV again entered into the WUA to provide warehousi

