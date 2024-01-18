|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 Oct 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|26 Oct 2024
|0.9431
|0.9431
|Final
|Declared a distribution of ? 0.9431/- per unit, as return on capital to the Unitholders.
|Dividend
|20 Sep 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|0.912
|0.912
|Final
|Declared a Distribution of Rs. 0.9120/- per unit, as return on capital to the Unitholders
|Dividend
|22 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|0.9428
|0.9428
|Final
|Declared a distribution of ? 0.9428/- per unit, as return on capital to the Unitholders.
|Dividend
|24 Jul 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|27 Jul 2024
|0.9431
|0.9431
|Final
|Declared a distribution of ? 0.9431/- per unit, as return on capital to the Unitholders.
|Dividend
|22 Jun 2024
|26 Jun 2024
|26 Jun 2024
|0.9127
|0.9127
|Final
|Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
|Dividend
|21 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|0.94
|0.94
|Final
|We wish to inform you that, the meeting of InvIT Committee of Infinite India Investment Management Limited, the investment manager of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust (Trust) at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, May 21, 2024 has declared a distribution of ? 0.9398 per unit, as Return on Capital to the Unitholders.
|Dividend
|22 Apr 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|0.9
|0.9
|Final
|Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
|Dividend
|18 Mar 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|0.9309
|0.9309
|Final
|We wish to inform you that, the meeting of InvIT Committee of Infinite India Investment Management Limited, the investment manager of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust (Trust) at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, March 18, 2024 has declared a distribution of ? 0.9309 per unit, as Return on Capital to the Unitholders.
|Dividend
|19 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|0.8126
|0.8126
|Final
|Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
|Dividend
|22 Jan 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|0.9405
|0.9405
|Final
|Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q3 FY 2023-24 is 25/01/2024
|Dividend
|19 Dec 2023
|22 Dec 2023
|22 Dec 2023
|0.9405
|0.9405
|Final
|Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q3 FY 2023-24 is 22/12/2023
|Dividend
|17 Nov 2023
|24 Nov 2023
|24 Nov 2023
|1.0922
|1.0922
|Final
|Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q3 FY 2023-24 is 24/11/2023
