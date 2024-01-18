iifl-logo-icon 1
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust Dividend

110
(0.00%)
Oct 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Intellig Sup Tru CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend23 Oct 202425 Oct 202426 Oct 20240.94310.9431Final
Declared a distribution of ? 0.9431/- per unit, as return on capital to the Unitholders.
Dividend20 Sep 202425 Sep 202425 Sep 20240.9120.912Final
Declared a Distribution of Rs. 0.9120/- per unit, as return on capital to the Unitholders
Dividend22 Aug 202427 Aug 202427 Aug 20240.94280.9428Final
Declared a distribution of ? 0.9428/- per unit, as return on capital to the Unitholders.
Dividend24 Jul 202426 Jul 202427 Jul 20240.94310.9431Final
Declared a distribution of ? 0.9431/- per unit, as return on capital to the Unitholders.
Dividend22 Jun 202426 Jun 202426 Jun 20240.91270.9127Final
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
Dividend21 May 202424 May 202424 May 20240.940.94Final
We wish to inform you that, the meeting of InvIT Committee of Infinite India Investment Management Limited, the investment manager of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust (Trust) at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, May 21, 2024 has declared a distribution of ? 0.9398 per unit, as Return on Capital to the Unitholders.
Dividend22 Apr 202426 Apr 202426 Apr 20240.90.9Final
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
Dividend18 Mar 202422 Mar 202422 Mar 20240.93090.9309Final
We wish to inform you that, the meeting of InvIT Committee of Infinite India Investment Management Limited, the investment manager of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust (Trust) at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, March 18, 2024 has declared a distribution of ? 0.9309 per unit, as Return on Capital to the Unitholders.
Dividend19 Feb 202423 Feb 202423 Feb 20240.81260.8126Final
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
Dividend22 Jan 202425 Jan 202425 Jan 20240.94050.9405Final
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q3 FY 2023-24 is 25/01/2024
Dividend19 Dec 202322 Dec 202322 Dec 20230.94050.9405Final
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q3 FY 2023-24 is 22/12/2023
Dividend17 Nov 202324 Nov 202324 Nov 20231.09221.0922Final
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q3 FY 2023-24 is 24/11/2023

Intellig Sup Tru: Related News

No Record Found

