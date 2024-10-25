|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the 4 FY 2024-25 is 27/07/2024
|Board Meeting
|21 Jun 2024
|22 Jun 2024
|Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Annual Full Valuation report for assets for FY ended 2023-24 Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Apr 2024
|19 Apr 2024
|Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Mar 2024
|15 Mar 2024
|Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q4 FY 2023-24 is 22/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Feb 2024
|19 Feb 2024
|Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
|Board Meeting
|22 Jan 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q3 FY 2023-24 is 25/01/2024
|Board Meeting
|19 Dec 2023
|19 Dec 2023
|Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q3 FY 2023-24 is 22/12/2023
|Board Meeting
|17 Nov 2023
|17 Nov 2023
|Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q3 FY 2023-24 is 24/11/2023
