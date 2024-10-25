iifl-logo-icon 1
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust Board Meeting

110
(0.00%)
Oct 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Intellig Sup Tru CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
Board Meeting23 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
Board Meeting20 Sep 202418 Sep 2024
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/09/2024)
Board Meeting22 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202429 Jul 2024
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
Board Meeting24 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the 4 FY 2024-25 is 27/07/2024
Board Meeting21 Jun 202422 Jun 2024
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
Board Meeting21 May 202421 May 2024
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
Board Meeting13 May 202410 May 2024
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Annual Full Valuation report for assets for FY ended 2023-24 Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)
Board Meeting22 Apr 202419 Apr 2024
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/04/2024)
Board Meeting18 Mar 202415 Mar 2024
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q4 FY 2023-24 is 22/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2024)
Board Meeting19 Feb 202419 Feb 2024
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
Board Meeting22 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q3 FY 2023-24 is 25/01/2024
Board Meeting19 Dec 202319 Dec 2023
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q3 FY 2023-24 is 22/12/2023
Board Meeting17 Nov 202317 Nov 2023
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q3 FY 2023-24 is 24/11/2023

