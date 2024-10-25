Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Sep 2024 18 Sep 2024

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/09/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 29 Jul 2024

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the 4 FY 2024-25 is 27/07/2024

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2024 22 Jun 2024

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 21 May 2024

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 10 May 2024

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Annual Full Valuation report for assets for FY ended 2023-24 Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/04/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q4 FY 2023-24 is 22/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Feb 2024 19 Feb 2024

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q3 FY 2023-24 is 25/01/2024

Board Meeting 19 Dec 2023 19 Dec 2023

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q3 FY 2023-24 is 22/12/2023

Board Meeting 17 Nov 2023 17 Nov 2023